CHAN 2022:  Ghana to face Morocco and two others in tough group

Accra, Oct. 1, GNA – The Black Galaxies of Ghana have been handed tough opponents for the 2022 Championship of African Nations (CHAN) to be hosted in Algeria.

The tournament, scheduled for January 13 to February 4, 2023, would see Ghana in group C together with Morocco, Sudan, and Madagascar.

The Black Galaxies would be making their fourth appearance in the competition after edging Nigeria and Benin in this year’s qualifiers, having missed out on the last three editions.

Ghana finished second in the competition twice (in 2009 and 2014), and coach Annor Walker would want to win it for the first time for Black Galaxies.

The draw, held in the city of Algiers, was graced by CAF President Dr. Patrice Motsepe, Algerian Football Federation President, Djahid Zefizaf, among other top football officials.

The draw was conducted by three former footballers: Abdelmoumene Djabou, Sudan’s Mostafa Ahmed Karar and U-20 World Cup winner Emmanuel Agyemang Badu.

All 18 sides in the competition have been put into five groups as they battle for the trophy.

GNA

