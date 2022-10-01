Speaker of Parliament pledges to develop sports in Upper West 

By Philip Tengzu

Wa, (UW/R) Oct. 01, GNA – Mr. Alban Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament, has expressed commitment to helping develop the sports sector in the Upper West Region to unearth the talents in the region.

He said the region had great sports potential and personalities especially in the area of football, which would help contribute to the development of the region if discovered and nurtured.

Speaker Bagbin, who said this in Wa during the commissioning of renovated stands at the Wa Sports Stadium, observed that sports was the uniting factor that could bring diverse people together to facilitate the development of the region.

The Speaker renovated the only two stands at the Wa Sports Stadium after they were ripped off by a rainstorm some years ago, rendering the facility unfriendly for sporting activities.

“I am a firm believer in the transformative power of sports, especially football,”

Speaker Bagbin explained, adding, “I have always appreciated the concept that there is no division in the game, regardless of politics, colour, education, class or tribe.

Mr. Bagbin indicated that developing the sports sector in the region through the elevation of the sports facilities would attract sporting activities, which would lead to business growth.

“Bringing the Wa Sports Stadium to the standard we all wish for it, as a vision, is what a few of us have put our hands together and done,” he indicated.

He stated that the renovation of the stands at the sports stadium was not to signify that the whole facility had been worked on but to draw the attention of the indigenes of the region to contribute their quota to the development of sports in the area.

On his part, Alhaji Yahaya Biyad, the Chairman of the Upper West Regional Football Association, commended the Speaker for the commitment to developing sports in the region.

He, particularly, expressed appreciation to him for the steps he had taken to renovate the stands at the stadium and said it would help give a face-lift to the facility and sports in the region in general.

The Wa All Stars Ladies and Sung Shining Ladies clashed, while the Exponential Academy and Power FC also clashed after the commissioning of the renovated facility.

The Wa West Member of Parliament (MP), Superintendent (RTD) Peter Lanchene Toobu and a former MP of Wa East Constituency, Mr Amin Salifu, and other dignitaries, as well as traditional leaders, also graced the ceremony to commission the facility.

GNA

