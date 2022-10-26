Canadian Murder Case: Police pray for time to build duplicate docket

By Joyce Danso

Accra, Oct. 26, GNA – The Police say some documents needed to build a duplicate docket in the murdered Canadian case are not ready.

According to Chief Inspector Jacob Nyarko, the Police were yet to receive the full autopsy report on murdered Frank Kofi Osei, the Ghanaian domiciled in Canada.

He, therefore, prayed the Adenta District Court to give the prosecution some time to get all the necessary documents and reports to build the duplicate docket and forward same to the Office of the Attorney General for advice.

The court adjourned the matter to November 11.

Safina Mohammed Adizatu, a student, and Michael Fiifi Ampofo Arku, the two accused persons, are in lawful custody over the murder of Osei at Ashalley Botwe School Junction, in Accra.

Osei, a Ghanaian domiciled in Canada, was in the country for a vacation when he was allegedly murdered last month.

Safina, also known as Safina Diamond on social media, and Arku, are said to have stabbed Osei several times on his chin, jaw, back and strangled him.

Charged with conspiracy and murder, the two accused in the company of their respective lawyers, had their pleas reserved.

Narrating the facts, the prosecution led by Chief Inspector Jacob Nyarko, said Safina was a 23-year-old Level 100 student of the University of Ghana, and Arku, a Technical Officer of the Crop Research Institute, Kumasi.

The prosecution said Osei, now deceased, was a Ghanaian domiciled in Canada, who was in Ghana on vacation.

It said on July 24, this year, Osei visited Safina, his fiancé, who resided at Ashalley Botwe School Junction, Accra, and decided to pass the night there.

According to the prosecution, the accused later allegedly dragged the deceased from the first floor of the storey building through the staircase and dumped him at the gate of the house near where the deceased had parked his Toyota Tundra and washed the blood stains off the staircase.

The prosecution said Safina called a police officer and said her boyfriend visited her, and had died in her room.

The court heard that the police called members of the Police Patrol Team, which rushed to the scene and found the body of Osei lying at the gate of Safina’s house, but (she) Safina and Arku were nowhere to be found.

The prosecution said the police traced Safina to Ashalley Botwe School Junction and nabbed her.

It said Arku after allegedly committing the act, absconded to Kumasi, adding that efforts were underway to apprehend other accomplices on the run.

