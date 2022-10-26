Gospel Musician Olivia Asare readies maiden single “Boa Me” on November 1 

By Francis Ofori

Accra, Oct. 26, GNA – Ghanaian rising gospel sensation, Olivia Asare is set to release her maiden single, titled “Boa Me” on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

The inspirational song, translated into English as “Help Me” was produced by renowned gospel producer, Nacee and is the musician’s first single having enriched the souls of many believers for some time now.

Mrs. Olivia Asare being well versed in music, has had the chance to work with several musicians and groups in Ghana to impact so many lives through her music.

Speaking in an interview with the GNA Entertainment, the artiste said the song forms part of her prayer to God to help her live a life that pleases him and to inspire others.

According to her, the song was birthed from Revelation 20:15 which says, “that anyone whose name was not found written in the book of life was thrown into the lake of fire”.

“I believe that as the bible says, it is appointed unto man once to die but after death is judgement, so if I don’t walk in the will and ways of God I will miss heaven, which I don’t want to,” she said.

She urged Christians to give their all to worship and serve God as he remained the only source of hope in their lives.

The singer after releasing her single would focus on working on other projects to keep transforming lives through her music.

The single would be available on YouTube and other social media platforms.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

