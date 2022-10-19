Avoid ‘get-rich-quick’ attitude—DCE to youth

By Emmanuel Nyatsikor

Adaklu Kodzobi (V/R), Oct. 19, GNA – Ms Juliana Kpedekpo, the Adaklu District Chief Executive, has admonished the youth to avoid the ‘get-rich-quick’ attitude but acquire entrepreneurial skills to make them self-reliant.

She reminded them that the hunger for quick money was a harbinger for self-destruction and pledged the Assembly’s resolve to collaborate with traditional and opinion leaders to give the youth the necessary push.

Ms Kpedekpo said this when she paid a familiarisation visit to Adaklu Kodzobi to introduce herself to the chiefs and people and appealed to the women to form cooperatives to have access to government’s assistance and from non-governmental organisations.

She said her administration was eager to empower women to be financially and economically independent and called from cooperation from residents to assist her in executing the developmental agenda for the district.

The Assembly would rehabilitate the Information and Communication Technology Centre and library of the community basic school, she said.

Mrs Prisca Dzekoe, the Internal Auditor of the Adaklu District Assembly, said the district could not develop if the people refused to pay their levies to enable the Assembly to generate revenue and appealed to them to cooperate in paying their taxes.

Mr Michael Nyonator, the Physical Planning Officer of the Assembly, called on the people to make proper layouts of the new areas being developed to make room for access roads to every house.

Togbe Dzegblade the IV, Chief of the community, said the community was working tirelessly to be the cleanest in the district, adding: “We organise cleanup exercises once a month to enable us to achieve that dream.”

During an open forum, the people complained about the deteriorating nature of the Ho-Adaklu Kodzobi road, which had become unmotorable and urged the DCE to help address it.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

