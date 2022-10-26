Assemblyman appeals for reshaping of roads in Sunyani Municipality    

By Benjamin Akoto

Yawsae (B/R), Oct. 26, GNA – Mr Tetteh Ayittey, the Assemblyman for the Yawsae Electoral Area in the Sunyani Municipality has appealed for the reshaping of the 11-kilometre Nwawasua-Yawsae feeder road to promote economic activities in the area.

He however, commended the government for constructing the Nsagobesa- Dadom portion of the stretch that connected Wamfie in the Dormaa East District.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency during a visit by Mr. John Ansu Kumi, the Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr. Ayittey regretted the deplorable nature of the five-kilometre Nwawasua-Kwesua Number two and the six-kilometre Yawsae-Kyeremekrom roads remained worrying concerns of the people.

The MCE was in the area to interact with the farmers, identify and help address their immediate needs and his visit took him to Nsagobesa, Kyeremekrom, Dadom and Nwawasua.

Mr. Ayittey said the farmers cultivated cassava, plantain, maize, rice, vegetables and cocoa in commercial quantities, saying because of the poor state of roads in the area, quantities of food produce were always stuck rotten in farms during the rainy seasons.

Addressing the people at separate meetings, Mr Kumi said the government was investing much in education and asked the people to ensure that their children were enrolled in schools.

He said modernising agriculture remained the priority of the government and called on the unemployed people in the area to engage in commercial farming as a business venture to better their lives.

The communities highlighted several challenges, including bad roads, lack of potable drinking water and electricity and appealed for factories to process and add value to their food produce.

GNA

