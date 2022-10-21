Ashie Moore sends goodwill message to NDC aspirants

By Benjamin Mensah

Accra, Oct 21, GNA – Mr. Emmanuel Nii Ashie Moore, former Member of Parliament for Adenta Constituency, aspiring to be elected the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has wished contestants at constituency executives’ elections well.

The elections are scheduled for Saturday, October 22, 2022, and Nii Moore, in a statement, extended goodwill to all aspirants.

“As the National Democratic Congress (NDC) prepares to elect constituency Executives on Saturday, 22nd October 2022, I wish to extend my good will to all aspirants vying for the various positions, “the aspirant said.

Nii Ashie Moore reminded contestants that the “election of Constituency Executives forms a key component in our quest to capture power in 2024 elections and to rescue Ghanaians from the grips of the failed New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration.”

Describing the elections as “important exercises,” Nii Ashie Moore prayed that they would be conducted without rancour or disturbance across the 275 constituencies.

He recalled that the NDC a few weeks earlier had successfully selected Branch Executives and in like manner was his conviction that the Constituency Executives’ Elections would not depart from this established norm.

“I therefore wish all aspirants the best of luck for the forthcoming elections, “he said.

Nii Ashie Moore entreated aspirants to remember that he has their best interest at heart

“I look forward to working with you as your Greater Accra Regional Chairman as I trust that you will vote for me when the Regional Executives’ Elections are held in a few weeks’ time,” he said.

He added: “I say may the divine peace of God reign during and after these important elections to ignite the principles of probity, accountability and social justice and to restore confidence in our great party, the NDC to ensure a smooth take off for election 2024.”

GNA

