Unemployed remanded for theft 

By Edward Williams

Hohoe (V/R), Oct. 21, GNA – A 34-year-old unemployed man, Kofi Amenyenu, has been remanded into Police custody for stealing by the Hohoe Circuit Court.

Amenyenu pleaded guilty to the Court with an explanation that he had no knowledge that the items found in his possession were stolen so the Court changed his plea to not guilty and adjourned the case to October 26 for disclosures to be exchanged between the prosecution and the accused.

Prosecuting, Inspector Rachel Osei Agyapomaa, told the Court presided over by Mr Michael Johnson Abbey, that the complainant is a trader whilst the accused person is an unemployed person who lives at the Hohoe lorry station.

She said on October 10, at about 0700 hours the complainant kept her sack of plantain and a basket of banana valued GH₵400 under a shed, where she normally kept her products and left for home.

Inspector Agyapomaa said the complainant returned to the shed the same day and could not trace the items and began to look for them but one Wutsi, a witness in the case came to inform the complainant that her missing goods were stolen by the accused.

She said the complainant and the witness went to the Police station and made a report where they together with the police they proceeded to the place of abode of the accused, but he was not there.

Inspector Agyapomaa said however they found a sack of plantain and a basket of banana were found in his abode.

She said the following day, the Police, with the assistance of the complainant, arrested the convict for investigations.

Inspector Agyapomaa said the convict in his cautioned statement said that the goods were brought to him by the witness, Wutsi but investigations proved that this claim by the convict was false.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

