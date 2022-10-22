Artisans receive employable skills for the job market 

Accra, Oct. 22, GNA – Some Artisans have received training in Vinyl (PVC) Tiling to equip them for the job market.

Trainees, including male and female, were drawn largely from the Greater Accra Region to participate in the skill acquisition.

The training was offered by Modern Floors Ghana, specialists in Vinyl (PVC) Tiles (LVT), Artificial Carpet Grass (Astroturf) and Adhesives as part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility.

In a statement, the company said participants were taking through a three-day intensive training in Modern Floors technology.

The participants learned installation skills, management skills, customer relationship management, and financial abilities.

The company said majority of participants after the training were ready to use their newly acquired abilities to start their own businesses while others decided to spread the knowledge acquired with others.

The company pledged to train more artisans as part of its increased social commitment to the nation.

“We’ll provide them the chance to have their works recognized abroad. This is due to Modern Floors’ authorized UK trademark and its recent approval by Amazon to sell its brand in seven European nations,” the statement said.

GNA

