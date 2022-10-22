How Qatar neutralize allegations of human rights abuse ahead of the 2022 World Cup 

By: William Dodzi Ezah

Accra, Oct. 22, GNA – The 2022 Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) World Cup is just 32 days aways from the opening ceremony.

It is definitely going to be one of the best world cups in the history of the competition.

Over the years, huge investments have been made in infrastructure, technological innovations like the air-conditioned stadiums, smooth rail and bus transport system and the overall general planning and organization of the event.

For many were those who doubted the capability of Qatar in winning the right to host let alone stage a well-organized event, but so far, they have proven doubters wrong.

From a resounding victory over some of the world’s super-powers, like Australia, Japan and South Korea, and the final victory over the United States of America (USA) with 14-8 votes, Qatar since 2008 have proved beyond reasonable doubts that they are up to the task.

However, it has never been an easy journey for the rich gulf nation, as they had to battle with allegations bribery and general corruption, which later proved to be false.

Beyond that, there were also allegations of human rights abuse against immigrant workers, most of whom worked at construction sites of the various stadiums, hotels and roads and the general infrastructure ahead of the World Cup, but again this seem to be one of the many conspiracies especially from the western countries, who still had pains over the decision of FIFA to hand over the global competition to a country to they deemed to be small in size.

With protests over what they termed hostile human of Qatar, citing poor working conditions of immigrant workers in that country, countries like France declared that they would not broadcast the games on large screens in public as a form of protest, whilst Denmark announced that her national team would wear toned-down jerseys in protest against the host nation’s poor human rights record.

Just like the many allegations against the hosts of the 2022 World Cup, the government initiated series of reforms, such as extending invitations to relevant international organisations to visit and carry out first-hand assessment of the situation.

In addition, the international media spearheaded by the International Sports Association of Sports (AIPS) took the opportunity of their annual Congress in Doha, the capital of Qatar to assess the situation on the ground.

As a member of the media team, I can confidently state that, the situation on the ground was contrary to reports of human rights abuse, as workers were well accommodated and catered for during the construction stages of the competition.

Furthermore, the International Labour Organisation (ILO) has since played a critical role in supporting the Qatari government in adopting a comprehensive and ambitious package of labour reforms.

Among those reforms, was the problematic and restrictive elements of the kafala (sponsorship) system were dismantled, as well as the removal of the requirements for workers to obtain exit permits to leave the country, and no-objection certificates to change employers.

In addition, 300,000 workers between September 2020 and March 2022, over (including 7,000 domestic workers) changed jobs, whilst non-discriminatory minimum wage came into force in March 2021, and 280,000 workers, or 13% of the workforce, saw their basic wage rise.

The reforms also included, minimum thresholds for basic wage, food and accommodation, totalling QR 1,800 or USD 500 and the establishment of

a Minimum Wage Commission to monitor its impact.

The Wage Protection System (WPS) monitors the payment of all workers in the private sector. The WPS was enhanced following a comprehensive independent assessment.

The Worker’s Support and Insurance Fund, established in 2019, has disbursed QAR 358,000,000 (nearly USD 100m) to over 35,000 workers, as of March 2022.

Models of fair recruitment have been piloted, and lessons learned disseminated widely.

Due diligence in recruitment has been promoted through a hospitality sector working group, with public clients as part of public procurement, and through other engagements with the private sector.

Other reforms embarked on by the Qatar government was improving procedures and enforcement to promote fair recruitment, labour inspection campaigns planned on strategic priorities, including causes of severe injuries, accident notification, heat stress, etc.

In addition, 14 Qatar Visa Centers have been established in countries of origin, which have reduced contract deception and substitution, model of fair recruitment have been piloted, and lessons learned disseminated widely.

There has also been due diligence in recruitment through a hospitality sector working group, with public clients as part of public procurement, and through other engagements with the private sector.

The new labour codes, general labour and employment Acts have redefined the working conditions of workers in Qatar.

A special fund has been established to enhance the general welfare of the workers.

The fund aims to support, ensure and provide care for workers, guarantee their rights and provide a healthy and safe working environment for them.

In particular it is tasked with (Art. 5): 1.Providing the needed and sustainable financial resources for the support and insurance of workers.

2.Paying the workers’ benefits, which are settled by the labor dispute settlement committees, and subsequently reclaiming those amounts from the employer.

3.Contributing to the provision and establishment of playgrounds, entertainment venues, or workers’ accommodation, in coordination with the relevant authorities.

The fund shall receive for its annual budget 60% of the fees collected for workers’ permits and their renewal (Art. 4).

There had since been a tremendous improvement in the working and living conditions for hundreds of thousands of workers.

The progressive steps taken by Qatar to ensure issues are dealt with effectively had received commendations from one the avowed critics of Qatar on their hosting right.

The Head of Norway’s Football Federation changed her position on the FIFA World Cup 2022 after months of scathing criticism of Qatar.

Lise Klaveness, described as “impressive” work by FIFA and the World Cup organising body to address concerns on welfare issues in the Gulf state.

Addressing the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe in Strassbourg, she said “Human rights like football required doing goals cannot be scored without energy movement, cooperation, action on the pitch and the issues of workers rights and Qatar is an apt example.

“My fellow panelists here today have made a great contribution to the impressive list of legal reforms in FIFA and labour reforms in Qatar and it’s not easy,” she said, pointing towards efforts to address workers welfare by the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy.

It is obvious that, Qatar has demonstrated tenacity of purpose and resilience to surmount all challenges in their genuine quest to serve the world best world cup ever and this affirmed in the decision of White House to send official US delegation to World Cup.

According to Karine Jean-Pierre White House Press Secretary “This event is about our Team USA is about, again, a special event, and we’re going to cheer them on,”

They have never been bogged down by all manner of conspiracies, allegations and naked attempt to strip them of the right to host the event in the process.

GNA

