We require punctuality and standard grooming – Wisconsin University to matriculants  

By Eunice Hilda A. Mensah

Accra, Oct. 03, GNA – Lecturers at the Wisconsin International University College, Ghana, have asked fresh students to possess virtues associated with punctuality, good class attendance, and timely submission of assignments.

They are also to have specific standards of grooming and comportment and participate in group work apart from achieving good grades in their assignments and exams.

Professor Obeng Mireku, President of the University, who gave the advice at the 19th Matriculation ceremony on behalf of the lecturers, urged the matriculants to work hard, exercise integrity and seize the opportunities available in the institution for their betterment.

The University matriculated 3018 students made up of 579 males and 708 females for its Accra campus and a total of 731 students consisting 194 males and 537 females for its Kumasi Campus.

Prof. Mireku said the increased competition in the job market had reduced the value of the first degree, hence the need to further beyond the first degree might pose a new headache to students.

“Coupled with the current economic situation, the desire to achieve this dream is becoming more elusive. In the light of this, Wisconsin has decided to mitigate the impact of the economic hardship on students by slashing by up to 50 per cent fees for MBA.

“I am also happy to announce to you that, in order to encourage a continuous progression in studies, our students who progress to the post graduate level get 30 per cent discount in first year tuition fees for all programmes,” he said.

The President said academic success depended on discipline, good time management, dedication, critical thinking and problem-solving, communication and collaboration.

He cautioned that class attendance, was therefore, non-negotiable and a student who absented him or herself from class for over a period aggregating three working weeks would be made to withdraw from the University or be made to repeat the course.

“There is no known magic formula for success. What we do know is those who have achieved true success have consistently displayed a number of characteristics – integrity, transparency and accountability, teamwork, excellence in service delivery, and customer satisfaction.

“These characteristics represent our core values; values we believe in and uphold. Matriculants, you will do well to embrace and embody these values if success is to be within your reach,” he advised.

Ms Patricia Akrasi, a matriculant on behalf of her colleagues, expressed satisfaction at the vision, mission, competent and friendly personnel and staff of the University, which she said would afford them the necessary skills and knowledge to become good leaders of the nation.

She asked them to be prepared to face intellectual challenges and be disciplined, while preparing to honourably represent the University globally.

“Let’s dutifully submit our assignments and take advantage of resources in the school while taking part in every activity planned by the University.

“My dear colleagues, let’s follow the University’s code of conducts and rules and regulations and with moderation enjoy the fun activities organised on campus,” she said.

Ms Akrasi entreated the matriculants to make good use of the privilege given to them by their parents and sponsors to enrol in the University and make them proud with great achievements, saying that would also make them a source of honour for the University and humanity.

The matriculants swearing an oath, promised to observe the rules and regulations of the University, abide by its principles and obey those to whom obedience was owed.

They also pledged to study diligently, be honest, seek the truth and promote the good of the University.

The Wisconsin International University College is a private institution that offers undergraduate, MBA and MSc programmes in the areas of Law, Nursing, Midwifery, Community Health Nursing, Communication Studies, I.T, Development and Environmental Studies, Economics, and Business Studies.

