Zeepay backs Black Stars’ World Cup campaign with GH¢500,000  

Accra, Sept. 16, GNA – One of the leading mobile financial companies in Ghana, Zeepay has partnered with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to support the Black Stars of Ghana’s World Cup campaign this year with GH¢500,000.

The sponsorship deal is for one year.

Mr. Andrew Takyi Appiah, the Managing Director for Zeepay, expressed his excitement to team up with the GFA to support the senior national team, the Black Stars.

He said sports was part of the group’s flagship program, hence the need to invest in football to reach out to their customers as the 2022 FIFA World Cup approaches in Qatar, and expects the Black Stars to win the coveted ultimate prize.

“Qatar is one of our biggest markets as a business, we move a lot of traffic from Qatar into Africa, so we are going back home to meet our people there and support them,” he added.

Mr. Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku, the President of the GFA said the partnership between the two entities would offer opportunities to not only the Black Stars but for young talented players who want to pursue a career in football.

When asked the magic behind GFA’s recent partnerships with corporate bodies, Mr. Okraku said it was due to his openness and frankness to issues and the desire to be accountable to Ghanaians.

He stated that Zeepay coming on board to support the GFA was a clear indication of the Association’s mantra to “bring back the love” in football.

“Football brings the entire nation together, it brings private entities together, entities who would normally not even have a look at our Association are now investing in football,” he said

The GFA President reiterated that the Black Stars is a team of quality players and would perform incredibly well at the showpiece.

The Black Stars of Ghana would make an appearance at the 2022 FIFA World Cup for the fourth time after defeating neighbours, the Super Eagles of Nigeria in a play-off.

GNA

