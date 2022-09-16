AMA supports Kaneshie Polyclinic with medical equipment 

By Samuel Dodoo

Accra, Sept. 15, GNA – The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has supported the Kaneshie Polyclinic in Accra with medical equipment worth 10,000 Euros.

The items included 215 plastic aprons, 960 surgical caps, 30 surgical trousers, 175 marks, four cardiac monitors and 42 defibrillators.

The donation was made possible through an appeal by the AMA to its Sister City of Freiburg in Germany to help enhance the healthcare delivery of the hospital.

Mrs Elizabeth Kwatsoe Sackey, the Accra Metropolitan Chief Executive, who presented the items in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, commended the health personnel of the hospital for their hard work and urged them to demonstrate more commitment to saving lives.

Mrs Dr Abena Okoh, the Director of the Accra Metro Health Directorate, who received the donation on behalf of the hospital, expressed gratitude and assured that the equipment would be used judiciously.

“We are grateful and we assured you that these medical equipment will be maintained and use to improve healthcare delivery to the people,” she stated.

