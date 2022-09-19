World leaders and royalty gather for Queen’s funeral

London, Sept 19, (BBC/GNA) – World leaders have arrived at Westminster Abbey for the state funeral of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II.

King Charles III will lead a sombre procession behind his mother’s coffin on the short journey from Westminster Hall to the abbey shortly.

The abbey’s bell has started to toll once a minute ahead of the service which will begin at 11:00 BST.

It marks the end of 10 days of events across the UK since the Queen’s death.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of Ghana, United States President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister are among the world leaders who have arrived at the abbey.

Former Prime Ministers: Theresa May, Tony Blair, David Cameron, Gordon Brown, John Major and Boris Johnson have all entered the historic abbey ahead of the ceremony.

US President Joe Biden and his wife Jill arrive in Westminster Abbey





French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte arrive at Westminster Abbey

Former prime ministers John Major, Tony Blair, David Cameron and Boris Johnson arrive

All viewing areas for the procession are full

GNA

Credit BBC

