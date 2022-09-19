World leaders and royalty gather for Queen’s funeral

London, Sept 19, (BBC/GNA) – World leaders have arrived at Westminster Abbey for the state funeral of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II.
King Charles III will lead a sombre procession behind his mother’s coffin on the short journey from Westminster Hall to the abbey shortly.
The abbey’s bell has started to toll once a minute ahead of the service which will begin at 11:00 BST.
It marks the end of 10 days of events across the UK since the Queen’s death.
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of Ghana, United States President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister are among the world leaders who have arrived at the abbey.
Former Prime Ministers: Theresa May, Tony Blair, David Cameron, Gordon Brown, John Major and Boris Johnson have all entered the historic abbey ahead of the ceremony.
GNA
Credit BBC