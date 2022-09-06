Women urged to lead nation’s transformational agenda 

By Patrick Obeng

Accra, Sep. 6, GNA — Mr Kwaku Asante-Boateng, the Deputy Minister of Railways, has called on women to play productive roles in the nation building process and use their talents to effect changes in society.

He said women must upgrade their skills and grab the opportunities that came their way and lead the country’s transformational agenda.

Mr Asante-Boateng, also the Member of Parliament for Asante Akyem South, made the call at the Golden Jubilee celebration of the God Shepherd Women’s Fellowship, Kaneshie North Circuit of the Methodist Church, Accra.

It was on the theme: “Living the Transformed Life in Jesus Christ; The Christian Family, Women in the Service of God’’.

He encouraged the women to “rise up immediately, even if they fell, and challenge themselves to take up leadership positions and effect the changes they so desire”.

Very Reverend Bennett Ato Wilson, the Superintendent Minister of the Kaneshie North Circuit, commended the Fellowship for its contributions towards the development of the Church and the nation as a whole.

He urged women to put to use their entreprenuerial skills to benefit society.

Very Rev. Wilson advised students writing the West African School Certificate Examination to desist from examination malpractices.

Madam Edith Eduafo, the President of the Fellowship, said it was formed in 1972 with 50 members but now blessed with about 700 members.

She urged the youth to desist from all forms of anti-social practices that may ruin their future.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

