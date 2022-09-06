Otto Addo names Williams, Lamptey, Barnieh for Black Stars friendlies 

By Simon Asare

Accra, Sept. 6, GNA – Black Stars Head Coach, Otto Addo, has named a 29-man squad for Ghana’s upcoming friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua.



Among the players getting their maiden call-ups are Southampton’s Mohammed Salissu, Athletico Bilbao’s Inaki Williams and Brighton’s Tariq Lamptey.



Accra Hearts of Oak striker Daniel Afriyie Barnieh was the only local player called up for the two friendlies after his recent stellar outing for the Black Galaxies.



The Black Stars would take on Brazil on Friday, September 23 at the Stade Oceane in Le Havre, France, before taking on Nicaragua in Spain on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.



Full list of squad members:

Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori, Jojo Wallocott, Abdul Manaf Nurudeen

Defenders: Denis Odoi, Tariq Lamptey, Alidu Seidu, Baba Rahman, Joseph Aidoo, Alexander Djiku, Mohammed Salissu, Dianiel Amartey, Stephan Ambrosisius

Midfielders: Kudus Mohammed, Thomas Partey, Elisha Owusu, Osman Bukari, Iddrisu Baba, Andre Ayew, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Antoine Semenyo, Jordan Ayew, Ransford Yeboah, Fatawu Issahaku, Kamaldeen Sulemana

Strikers: Afena Gyan, Inaki Williams, Benjamin Tetteh.

