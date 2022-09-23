Western Region loses new Chief Imam  

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Takoradi, Sept. 23, GNA – The Western Regional Chief Imam, Alhaji Sanni Abdullah Bawa has passed after a short illness.

He died on Thursday September 23, 2022, at the Effia- Nkwanta Regional Hospital in Sekondi in the Western Region.

The late Imam was turbaned as substantive Regional Chief Imam on May 21,2022 after the demise of Imam Ustaz Ali Hassan Ali under whom he served as Deputy Imam for 11 years.

Iman Sanni during the reign of Sheikh Jaafar Umar as Regional Chief Imam in 1992 was selected as Second Deputy Regional Chief Imam.

On the demise of Imam Jaafar on April 2, 2011, he was automatically promoted and turbaned as Deputy Regional Imam.

His salat Ul al-Janaza , Islamic funeral prayer, (Muslim prayer proceeding burial), would be held after the prayer around 1600 hours on Friday at Sekondi Zongo.

Alhaji Sanni Abdullah Bawa was a great footballer in his hay days and served as a National Goalkeeper for the Black Stars, Republicans, Accra Hearts of Oak, and Sekondi Eleven Wise, in 1960s and 70s.

Alhaji Sanni Abdullah Bawa left behind 14 children, eight females and six males

He was 72 years old.

GNA

