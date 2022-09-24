Western Bulgaria’s Kyustendil Hosts Festival of Fertility

Kyustendil, Sept 24, (BTA/GNA) – Kyustendil, Western Bulgaria, hosted its Festival of Fertility on Saturday. Dozens of kiosks presented unique works of art made from fruits and vegetables from the area. Artisans and merchants from Kyustendil and the region offered their works of art, and agricultural producers offered clean and healthy products.

The Fertility Festival celebrates autumn, and Saturday’s abundant event is a legacy of the first national fruit competition, held in Kyustendil in the distant 1896. The festival was restored in 2008 and since then it has been organized by the Kyustendil Municipality, together with the Institute of Agriculture in the city, which every year presents dozens of apple varieties grown and cultivated in the region.

The festival has a varied programme, which includes contests for the most beautifully arranged kiosk and the largest apple. The youngest guests can enjoy art studios and workshops, competitive games with fruits and vegetables, while sports lovers can participate in open training sessions in the sports areas of the city.

The programme started on Friday with a concert by the band P.I.F., followed by the Band Faktor on Saturday.

BTA/GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

