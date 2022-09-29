UN renews commitment to promoting human dignity 

By Francis Ameyibor

Tema, Sept. 29, GNA-The United Nations (UN) has reiterated its commitment to promote human dignity, end racism, and build peace, in line with the Peace Day 2022 and the Joint African Union (AU) and UN Framework for an Enhanced Partnership.

Mr Parfait Onanga-Anyanga, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General to the African Union stated that education is critical in promoting harmony in our communities and applauded the use of technological innovations for inclusivity in peacebuilding.

Mr Onanga-Anyanga who is also the Head of the United Nations Office to the African Union (UNOAU) stated at the launch of a game known as “Mission55 Conflict in Anaka”, to commemorate the International Day of Peace (Peace Day) 2022 at AU Headquarters Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The launch was jointly organized by the AU Youth for Peace Africa Programme, the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), and UNOAU a document made available to the Ghana News Agency in Tema indicated.

The game, which the AU and GIZ developed, aims to raise awareness, educate and inform the public, particularly youth, on the mandate of the AU to promote good governance, peace, and security in Africa.

The launch exposes participants to the African Governance Architecture (AGA), the African Peace and Security Architecture (APSA) tools used to prevent, manage and mitigate conflicts. It also aims to enhance the agency of peacebuilders within their communities.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Ms Patience Chiradza, Director for Governance and Conflict Prevention, on behalf of Ambassador Bankole Adeoye, Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, lauded the AU-GIZ-UN partnership.

She called on African youth to continue to leverage new technologies in deepening their knowledge and understanding toward contributing to sustainable peace in Africa.

She underlined the significant contributions of the African Youth Ambassadors for Peace (AYAPs) in advancing the implementation of the youth, peace, and security agenda in close collaboration with the AU Member States, particularly the Peace and Security Council.

“The adoption of the Continental Framework on Youth, Peace and Security and its 10-Year Implementation Plan in 2020 is a key milestone,” Ms Chiradza stated.

Mr Stephan Auer, Germany’s Ambassador to Ethiopia said the game will reinforce outreach efforts as youth can now connect through smartphones and be more aware of the work of the AU in crisis prevention, conflict management, and peacebuilding.

Following the launch, the AYAPs convened a Youth General Assembly to update young people on the status of the implementation of the youth, peace, and security agenda in Africa.

GNA

