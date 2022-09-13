Swiss producer and import price inflation eases further

Geneva, Sept. 13, (dpa-AFX/GNA) - Switzerland’s producer and import price inflation eased for the second successive month in August, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.

Producer and import prices rose 5.5% year-on-year in August, slower than the 6.3% increase in July. Further, this was the weakest rate of increase since January last year, when prices had grown 5.4%.

The producer price index climbed 3.8% annually in August, following a 4.1% rise in the previous month. Import prices increased 8.9% from last year.

On a monthly basis, producer and import prices dropped 0.1% in August, linked to lower prices for petroleum products, basic metals and semi-finished metal products.

At the same time, prices for chemical products were more expensive compared to the previous month.

Producer price moved up 0.2% monthly in August, while import prices showed a fall of 0.8%. Domestic sale prices gained 7.3% yearly in August and rose 0.3% from a month ago.

GNA

