President inspects Ho Central Market project 

By Samuel Akumatey

Ho, Sept. 13, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Tuesday inspected works on the second phase of construction of the Ho Central Market.

This comes under the World Bank Secondary City project, a 100-million dollar infrastructure support for 25 selected municipalities in the country.

It includes close to 200 stores, a lorry terminal, toilet facilities, and a mosque.

President Akufo-Addo was in the company of the ministers for Local Government, and Roads and Highways, and was briefed on the project by Mr Divine Bosson, the Ho Municipal Chief Executive.

It was made possible through the reclamation of land, and the MCE said the market would be greatly transformed upon completion.

He led the President around the four-block project, being undertaken in two phases, which is about 90 per cent complete.

President Akufo-Addo arrived in Ho on Monday and opened the 2022 Annual General Meeting of the Ghana Bar Association, before heading to the Eastern Corridor superhighway to inspect progress of work.

Prior to visiting the market, the President had a series of closed-door meetings with leaders of the 66 Artillery Regiment in Ho, inspected a guard of honour at the Volta Barracks, and received a 21-gun salute at the Ho Technical University when he arrived for the Bar Conference.

He is expected to commission a community day senior high school at Aflao and a District Court at Battor before heading back to Accra.

GNA

