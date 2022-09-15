Swiss competition watchdog searches Novartis suspecting patent abuse 

Geneva, Sept. 15, (dpa/GNA) - Swiss competition authorities ordered a search of the headquarters of pharmaceutical company Novartis, on suspicion of patent misuse.

The Competition Commission (Weko) suspects the company of abusing a patent. It did not name the company in its Thursday statement, but Novartis confirmed the incident.

Weko said it was investigating a so-called blocking patent. Such a patent it not put to use by a company, but can prevent rivals from bringing a product to market.

The Weko said it was working with the European Commission in the case.

Novartis dismissed the concerns, saying, “The company is confident it can clarify the legitimacy of its position and is fully cooperating with the authority.”

GNA

