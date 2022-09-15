Norway trade surplus grows sharply in August

Oslo, Sept. 15, (dpa-AFX/GNA) - Norway’s trade surplus expanded notably in August from a year ago as exports grew more rapidly than imports, data from Statistics Norway showed on Thursday.

The trade surplus rose to NOK 197.7 billion ($19.56 billion) in August from NOK 44.01 billion in the same month last year. In June, the surplus was NOK 153.3 billion.

Exports surged 143.6% annually in August, and imports registered an increase of 21.6%.

Export growth was mainly driven by a 359.4% jump in shipments of natural gas and 32.8 percent gain in outflows of crude oil.

Mainland exports climbed 46.5% year-over-year in August. On a monthly basis, both exports and imports rose by 25.8% and 19.4%, respectively, in August.

The mainland trade balance resulted in a deficit of NOK 25.1 billion in August.

