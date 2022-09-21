Share of Bulgaria’s RES in Power Transmission Grid Increases by 25% year-on-year — Electricity System Operator

Sofia, Sept 21, (BTA/GNA) – The share of power from renewable energy sources in the electricity transmission grid increased by more than 25.56% year-on-year for the period from January 1, 2022 to September 18, 2022, according to data from the latest operational report on the energy balance in the country of the Electricity System Operator (ESO) published on the operator’s website.

From the beginning of the year until September 2022, electricity production was reported to the amount of 37,210,466 megawatt hours (MWh), which is 13.75% up the like figure for 2021.

Electricity consumption in the country decreased by 0.13% for the period in question. From the beginning of the year until September 18, a total of 27,373,383 MWh of electricity were consumed, while for the same period in 2021, consumption stood at 27,409,957 MWh.

The participation of base plants in the energy mix in this country increased by 19.40% for the period January 1, 2022 – September 18, 2022 compared to the like period last year. A total of 31,353,307 MWh of electricity were produced from base stations, while a year earlier the electricity from them was 26,257,964 MWh.

ESO data indicate that for the period January 1 – September 18, 2022, compared to the same period in 2021, the balance (export-import) increased by 85.56%. ESO statistics show however that this indicator has been gradually declining since the beginning of the year, but since then it has regularly been above 100%.

Power generated from RES continued to decrease and dropped by 25.72% year-on-year for the period January 1 – September 18, 2022.

BTA/GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

