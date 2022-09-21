Akan MP organises special mock examination for 2022 BECE Candidates 

Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kadjebi (O/R), Sept 21, GNA – Mr Yao Gomado, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Akan Constituency, has organised a special mock examination for 1,234 Basic Education Certificates Examination (BECE) candidates.

The candidates were 611 males and 505 females from 49 public schools as well as 62 males and 56 females from 10 private schools in the Constituency.

This is an annual mock for the final year Junior High School (JHS) students in the Kadjebi District.

Mr Gomado instituted the testing regime for the candidates to place them at pole position to face the main examination to be conducted by West African Examination Council (WAEC) from Monday, October 17 to Friday, October 21, 2022.

Mr. Emmanuel Klu, the Akan MP’s Aide, disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Kadjebi in the Oti Region.

He advised the candidates to do independent work and obey the rules and regulations governing the exams.

Mr Klu, who conducted GNA round some of the examination centres, said the MP would provide the candidates with Mathematical sets before the main WAEC examination.

He said these interventions were meant to improve the standard of education in the district.

Miss Theodora Osafo, a candidate at Kadjebi E.P JHS, in an interview with GNA, said the examination questions were manageable and hoped to excel in the main WACE paper.

GNA

