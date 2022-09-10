Saudi Champions Al Hilal crowned champions of Lusail Cup

Doha, Qatar, Sept. 10, GNA – Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia were crowned champions of the Lusail Cup after beating Egypt’s Zamalek on penalties at the magnificent Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

The regulation time ended one all, with Al Hilal scoring first through Nigerian import Jude Ighalo in the 18th minute, whilst Ahmed Sayed equalized for the Egyptians before the close of the first half.

The game was a test event for opening of the magnificent world cup stadium, which would host the finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

It was indeed a test rehearsal for the world finals in December as the stadium recorded a record attendance of 77, 575 out of the 80, 000 capacity, during the test match.

Al Hilal scored off the first four kicks while Zamalek were only able to convert one.

Prior to kick-off, Egyptian music legend Amr Diab also performed at the venue, which is the last of the eight World Cup venues to host matches.

GNA

