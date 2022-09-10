GFA secures bumper deal from Mara for Ghana’s World Cup

Accra, Sept. 9, GNA – One of Africa’s leading digital finance ecosystems, Mara has partnered the Ghana Football Association (GFA) in a one-year deal worth One million dollars.

This is to support the Black Stars for of the 2022 Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) world cup campaign in Qatar.

The sponsorship deal is to help Ghana’s preparation ahead of the global showpiece to be staged in Doha, Qatar in November-December.

Mr. Chi Nnadi, the Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Mara at the launch on Friday said though he is a Nigerian, he would support Ghana at the Mundial to attain success.

According to him, the objective of Mara was to help Africans realise and build their dreams to prove to the western world that the continent could lead in sports, hence the need to partner the GFA.

Mr. Kurt Simeone Okraku, the President of the GFA commended Mara for coming on board to support Ghana despite the rivalry between the two countries.

Mr. Okraku said the One million dollars investment from the Nigerian company would be used to adequately prepare the Black Stars as Coach Otto Addo and his charges ready for the world tournament.

He said “We are very positive that given this support from Mara, the Black Stars would be ready, we have quality intangible assets and a quality technical team and we believe that with the support of cooperate Ghana and the Government of Ghana they will play their hearts out”.

The GFA President urged Ghanaians to rally behind the team at the biggest football festival as the team hope to bring the world cup to Ghana.

He thanked Mara and assured them of a successful relationship between the two entities.

Mara Wallet is a digital platform that helps individuals to begin their journey towards conveniently managing their digital finance needs.

Fans can sign up on the Mara up through their social media platforms as part of the benefits gained would be used to support the national team of Ghana.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign would commence from November 20 to December 18 with Ghana housed in Group H with Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

