Rotary’s impact in Ghana is huge – Rotary International President 

By Patrick Ofoe Nudzi,

Accra, Sept 13. GNA – Rotary’s impact towards solving socio-economic challenges in Ghana in the last 15 years is huge, Jennifer Jones, President, Rotary International, has said.

She said there had been, “big investments in a lot of projects going on in the nation” in sanitation, health and education, which had been sustainable and community-based solutions to promote development among the people.

The President said this during a media engagement as part of her working visit to Ghana, member of Rotary District 9102, and stated some strategies to scale up Rotary’s humanitarian services across the globe

Responding to questions, she said one of the biggest programmes in operation in Ghana had been the US$9 million invested each by Rotary and USAID to help build capacities in accessing clean drinking water and tackling hygiene and sanitation issues.

“We have realised that 10 per cent of the population doesn’t have access to proper sanitation, two-thirds of the population in rural areas spend 30 minutes to have access to clean drinking water,” Madam Jones said, stressing the need for the intervention.

The leadership of Rotary District 9102 will join her to inaugurate a tree planting project around the Weija Dam and Children’s Ward of the 37 Military Hospital.

Rotary District 9102, comprising of Ghana, Niger Benin and Togo, currently has 120 Rotary Clubs and 79 Rotaract clubs in all four countries with a total membership of 4605.

Rotarians in the district continue to increase efforts in eradicating polio; promoting peace; supporting education; fighting diseases and providing clean water.

Globally, the organisation has 1.4 million members with a 46,000 clubs committed to community services.

For more than 30 years, Rotary has been the driving force in the effort to end polio worldwide and has with a funding structure distributed US$ 200 million annually to fight water, sanitation, education, environmental and peace issues.

GNA

