Queen Elizabeth brought hope alive-Lawrence Tetteh 

Accra, Sept. 13, GNA – Reverend Dr Lawrence Tetteh, President, Worldwide Miracle Outreach, on Monday signed a book of condolence in memory of Queen Elizabeth II at the British High Commission in Accra.

“Queen Elizabeth II had the gift of turning things around, especially when situations looked dire and hopeless,” he said in a mournful tribute to the late Queen.

Rev. Tetteh said the Queen was often attracted to people from all walks of life by her firm disposition and judgement.

Queen Elizabeth II, the UK’s longest-serving monarch, died at Balmoral aged 96, after reigning for 70 years.

She died in the afternoon of September 8 at her Scottish estate, where she had spent much of the summer.

She came to the throne in 1952 and witnessed enormous social change.

The Queen’s coffin is currently at rest in St Giles’ Cathedral as mourners file past to pay their last respect.

The British High Commission in Accra Monday, September 12, opened the official book of condolence in honour of Queen Elizabeth II.

Rev. Tetteh, who was officially informed of the passing of The Queen stated that, “it was an honour to know you personally as our queen and head of the Commonwealth Community.”

As a student at London School of Economics (LSE) then and Chaplain of a Chaplain of the Ghana Christian Council of the UK and Ireland, Rev. Tetteh said he always cherished the Queen’s presence and sound sense of judgement.

“What makes you unique to my entire family was when my wife Barbara and I received your invitation to be your guest at the Buckingham Palace. My fondest memory of you was your calmness yet a very unforgettable presence,” he said.

The world-renowned Evangelist continued: “Your acceptance to people of all walks of life was incomparable. You lived long and served on the throne for more than seven decades, which was a sign of immense blessings.”

“Rest well my Queen in the bosom of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. Our prayers are with King Charles III and the entire Royal family.”

Rev. Tetteh, also an honourary Canon of the Anglican Church, was received by Ambassador Harriet Thompson, High Commissioner and Andrew Nethercot, Head of Political and protocol, in the company of Nana Konadu Yiadom Kumanin IV, Konahene, Ashanti.

Earlier, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was at the High Commission to sign the book of condolence in honour of the Queen.

