President reassures commitment to accelerating development of Cape Coast

Cape Coast, Sept. 4, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reiterated government’s commitment to accelerating the development of Cape Coast and its environs to improve the well-being of the people.

In a brief address at the grand durbar of the Oguaa Fetu Afahye on Saturday, he commended the chiefs and people for their support towards the development of the ancient city.

“Make Cape Coast great again through Education, Tourism and Development” was the theme for the celebration.

The President’s attendance at the festival, crowned his two-day working visit to the Central Region.

President Akufo-Addo, who was at the durbar grounds before the arrival and precession of chiefs and Asafo companies; the soul of the festival, had to leave early due to an emergency.

“I beg the Omanhen and the people to allow me leave due to an emergency, but I leave you in the care of my able Ministers,” he assured.

Earlier, he was welcomed to the historic city of Cape Coast by a sea of revellers, some in fancy masks and dresses, who filled the streets in jubilation as the chiefs and people climaxed this year’s Fetu Afahye.

The President was accompanied by Mr Stephen Ntim, National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Alan Kyerematen, Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr Dan Botwe, Minister of Local Government and Regional Integration, and Mr Samuel Asamoah Boateng, former Director-General of the State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA), among others.

The festival is celebrated annually on the first Saturday of September By the Oguaa Traditional Area and aims at uniting the people and spearheading development.

Chiefs, carried in palanquins amidst cheers from the crowd, danced gracefully to the rhythms of the drums to the admiration of all.

They were preceded by the seven “Asafo Companies” (traditional warrior groups) and numerous social organisations.

The asafo companies comprise the Bentsir, who were in their red apparels, the Anaafo, in their blue attire, and the Ntsin, in green.

Following the Nstin was the Nkum asafo company, in yellow, and the Amanful as they reminisce the historical processes of war amidst drumming, dancing and firing of muskets.

The procession started from the Mfantsipim School Junction through the Kotokuraba Market all the way to the Jubilee Park, as celebrants watched from storey buildings and street shoulders.

Mrs Justina Marigold Assan, the Central Regional Minister, urged residents to ensure that their surroundings were always clean.

It was disheartening to see some residents stand aloof during communal labour whilst officials of the Regional Coordinating Council and chiefs led in the clean-up with support from the security services, she said.

“That attitude makes nonsense of all the education that has gone on about environmental cleanliness, especially during advertised sanitation exercise, which is an integral part of the year-long campaign,” she noted.

Mr Perry Mensah, the Chairman of the Afahye Planning Committee, commended the people for their support and rallied the collective efforts of all to rake in the needed development in the area.

He was optimistic that with a united front and concerted efforts, “Cape Coast will certainly work again to restore hope and confidence in all.”

Osabarima Kwesi Atta II, Omanhen of Oguaa Traditional Area, thanked the people for their support over the years.

Describing the festival as the best in Ghana and beyond, he urged the people to continue to embrace peace and join hands to help develop the area.

He appealed to the President to redeem the Government’s promises to reconstruct the first elementary school in Ghana; Philip Quarcoo Boys School, as pledged during the 2022 Independence Day Parade.

Additionally, the Government should ensure that royalties due the chief and people of Cape Coast and Elmina from the two castles were paid and called on all to continue to support development to ensure the well-being of the people .

