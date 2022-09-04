President Akufo-Addo Leaves For Netherlands, France

Accra, Sept. 4, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo left Ghana on Saturday to participate in the African Adaptation Summit to be held on Monday, September 5, 2022, in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

His participation in the summit is at the invitation of Ban Ki-Moon, 8th Secretary-General of the United Nations and Chair of the Board of the Global Centre of Adaptation (GCA).

The Summit, which is to be held at the GCA’s Headquarters in Rotterdam,

is expected to garner further support and resources for the region’s flagship Africa Adaptation Acceleration Program (AAAP).

The programme is realizing the vision of the Africa Adaptation Initiative by mobilizing $25 billion of investments by 2025 for climate adaptation in food security, resilient infrastructure, adaptation jobs and climate finance.

At the invitation of the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Mark Tutte, President Akufo-Addo would undertake a working visit on September 6 and the seventh.

He would, amongst others, hold bilateral discussions with his Dutch counterpart, aimed at strengthening the ties of co-operation that exist between the two countries.

The President would also participate in a High-Level event to commemorate the third Observance of the International Day to Protect Education from Attack. The event will be held in Paris, France..

He was accompanied by the Foreign Affairs Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey; the Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Kwaku Afriyie, and officials of the Presidency and Foreign Ministry.

President Akufo-Addo is expected to return to Ghana on Saturday, September 10, 2022.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia would act in his stead.

GNA

