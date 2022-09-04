Ho MCE cuts sod for ceramic factory

By Samuel Akuamtey

Ho, Sept. 4, GNA – The Ho Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr Divine Bosson, has cut the sod for the construction of a manufacturing facility for clay pots and products.

The project is the initiative of Reverend Dr Bright Adonai, a real estate developer, and would be operated as a subsidiary of the Adonai University College of Research and Entrepreneurship.

Mr Bosson cut the sod as part of the maiden Ho Tourism, Real Estate and Investment Expo 2022, and said the initiative met the local economic development aspirations of the Assembly, while commending the entrepreneur, who was a prime mover of the expo.

The developer had struck large deposits of clay on a 3,000-acre land he is currently developing around the Ho Airport.

The MCE said research confirmed the industrial viability of the clay deposit, and that it could support the establishment of the factory.

He said the Government’s district-wide factory initiative sought to support such undertakings, yet it had been misconstrued and thrown out for political bullying.

The Expo was jointly launched by Mrs Selma Ashipala-Musavyi, the Namibian High Commissioner to Ghana, and Dela Gadzanku, the Regional Chairman of the Association of Ghana Industries.

The Namibian High Commissioner challenged the youth to upgrade their skills to meet the trend of industrialisation, adding that the factory would enhance job creation among the local entrepreneurs.

She mentioned how the clay pot had remained a symbolic object and prayed the initiative would find place within the intra-continental trade and integration.

She promised to facilitate the necessary linkages between Ghana and Namibia though other fronts of collaboration were already progressing.

Rev. Adonai, on his part, said creating jobs for the youth was among his key focal areas and hoped the venture would grant avenues to many.

He said with the Sogakope District being the only major clay pot manufacturing centre, the factory was sure to help expand the industry.

He said the construction of the oven had begun and production would commence in two months to provide jobs for the youth, estimated to produce about 50 pots per day.

Rev. Adonai said construction grade bricks would also be produced at the facility and called on the government to support, especially with energy.

Adonai estates is developing the first major golf course in the Region – a 98-acre pitch of international standards, expected to be a major addition to the tourism infrastructure.

GNA

