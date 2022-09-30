Police arrest sixteen suspects over shooting incident at Asaman Tamfoe

Accra, Sept.30, GNA — The Police have arrested sixteen persons in connection with a shooting incident at Asaman Tamfoe in the Eastern Region.

A statement signed by Police Superintendent Ebenezer Tetteh of the Public Affairs, Eastern Region, said the incident occurred between some persons believed to be illegal miners and a community anti-galamsey taskforce on September 29, 2022.

It said Police had retrieved one pump action gun, two excavators, two water pumps and a battery.

The statement said efforts were underway to arrest the remaining suspects and retrieve any other weapons in their possession.

It said Police had also seen a viral video on the incident which was being reviewed as part of the investigation.

Police assured the public that all other perpetrators would be arrested and brought to face justice.

GNA

