NCCE undertakes clean-up exercise at Nyohani Children’s Home 

By Albert Futukpor

Tamale, Sept 30, GNA – The Northern Regional Office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has undertaken a clean-up exercise at Nyohani Children’s Home in Tamale as part of activities to mark the NCCE’s maiden civic responsibility exercise.

The exercise dubbed: “NCCE Clean-up Day,” saw Civic Education Officers from the Regional and some District Offices of the NCCE, who are often seen speaking to citizens on good citizenship, civic values, and good sanitation practices, weed and sweep parts of the Nyohani Children’s Home to keep it clean.

Alhaji Aliyu Mohammed, Northern Regional Director of NCCE, who led the exercise, told the Ghana News Agency that it was to demonstrate the NCCE’s commitment to keeping the environment and society clean to promote the health of all.

He said “We are a public education institution and we are equally into environmental governance. We go around educating people to keep their environment clean. So, we want to use ourselves as examples for society to see how committed we are to contributing our part to keeping the environment clean.”

He added that “The environmental governance programme that we undertake is very key. Our hygienic situation in parts of the country is not the best. When the COVID-19 pandemic struck, it exposed poor hygiene levels in our communities. So, we are saying that sanitation is very key. Environmental cleanliness is very key when we talk about the health of society.”

Alhaji Mohammed called on the citizenry to get involved in cleaning their surroundings to remain healthy emphasising that “Each one of us must be an ambassador of sanitation.”

Meanwhile, the NCCE presented packs of biscuits to the children in the home to show its support and care for them.

GNA

