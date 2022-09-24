One-week memorial service held for comedian Baba Spirit

By Simon Asare

Accra, Sept. 24, GNA – Some celebrities attended the one-week memorial service for the late comedian Francis Yaw Ofori, also known as Baba Spirit.

The remembrance service held at the Art Centre in Accra saw family and friends converge to express their grief over the passing of the comedian, who died at the age of 41.

The funeral rites of the comedian would be held on November 19, 2022, at the Art Centre, with the interment service scheduled for his hometown, Akim-Oda.

Ghanaian boxer Ayittey Powers, who was a known friend of Baba Spirit, told the Ghana News Agency that he was in disbelief at the death of his friend.

”I still can’t believe Baba Spirit has passed. Prior to his death, he always talked about some bad dreams he was having and felt he was under some form of spiritual attack.

”He often did seek spiritual guidance from pastors, but unfortunately met his untimely death. I would want to console the bereaved Family and that they should put everything in the hands of God,” Ayittey Powers said.

Baba Spirit was one of Ghana’s finest comedians and had a unique way of going about his craft, which won him numerous awards.

He died on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at the Kotoku Medical Centre in the Greater Accra Region.

GNA

