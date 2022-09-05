Olam Food Ingredients Managers strategise to deliver excellence in new cocoa crop season

Accra, Ghana, Sept 5,GNA – Olam Food Ingredients Ghana Limited (ofi), a supplier of cocoa ingredients, has held its annual Managers’ Conference to discuss industry dynamics and best practices for a sustainable cocoa industry.

More than 400 key stakeholders and industry players attended the just-ended conference, held at the Anagkazo campus at Akuapem Mampong.

It is the first conference held after the company’s reorganisation into ofi, an official statement issued to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, said on Monday.

The brand purpose of ofi, ‘To bethe Change for Good Food and a Healthy Future,’ was also the theme for the conference.

The participants of the five-day programme, were from across the company’s operational areas and beyond.

They discussed trends, challenges, and developments in the cocoa sector and how ofi could maximise its operations to increase value for its stakeholders.

“Over the years, ofi has built a strong reputation for attracting industry experts who deliver practical and informative sessions to managers in preparation for the upcoming cocoa crop season,” the statement said.

Addressing the theme of the conference, Chief Executive Officer of Ghana COCOBOD, Mr. Boahen Aidoo, said the benefits of cocoa to one’s health were many.

It, therefore, behoved all stakeholders to ensure the sustainability of the crop.

He said the cocoa swollen shoot disease had affected a lot of farms in the Western North Region and urged managers to be innovative in their teachings and interactions with farmers on good agricultural practices in promoting cocoa yield.

Mr. Aidoo said the current interest of COCOBOD was to pursue processing and to develop artisanal processing of chocolate.

He explained that the processing industry the world over generated more revenue from cocoa than producers.

He, therefore, encouraged the leadership of ofi to expand its processing facility; Olam Cocoa Processing at Kaase or consider building a new factory in Accra.

He mentioned some of the government’s other efforts in strengthening the industry, as the rehabilitation of cocoa farms, the distribution of subsidised fertilisers to farmers, and the cocoa hand-pollination exercise.

Mr. Eric Asare Botwe, the Country Head of ofi, commended the team for the hard work in the previous season even in the face of challenges.

He assured the employees of the continued support to bolster their efforts in ensuring that ofi maintained its position as the leading Licensed Buying Company in Ghana’s cocoa sector in the 2022/23 season.

Mr. Asare-Botwe charged the team to make real the company’s purpose and the conference theme of ‘being the change for good food and a healthy future’.

ofi is also the foremost cashew exporter in Ghana.

The conference ended with an Excellence Awards ceremony to recognise outstanding employees. Other activities for the conference were sports activities and a medical screening exercise.

ofi is a new operating group born out of Olam International.

The company prides itself for offering sustainable, natural, value-added food products and ingredients for the enjoyment and well-being of consumers.

It consists of industry-leading businesses of cocoa, coffee, dairy, nuts, and spices. Its global value chain includes its own farming operations, farm-gate origination, and manufacturing facilities.

GNA

