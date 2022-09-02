OLA Alumni donates to Alma Mater  

Accra, Sept. 2, GNA – Old students of Our Lady of Apostles (OLA) Primary and Junior High School have presented a cheque for GH¢20,000 to the Queen of Apostles Boarding School.

Presenting the cheque, Dr Bernardette Naa Hoffman, an old student, observed that “most schools in communities like ours have become what they are today because they received support from well-meaning citizens.

We are by this gesture appreciating what we received by way of training from this great institution some years ago.”

She said having benefited from the benevolence, selflessness and kindness of others, the need to look back, support and give back to our alma mater had always been the driving force for the formation of the Alumni.

Sister Theresa Pearl Quansah, the Vice Provincial Superior in charge of the school, expressed gratitude to the Alumni for the gesture.

She said like the little Oliver, the school continued to seek the support of all Alumni, Corporate bodies and all well-meaning individuals to enable them to complete the repair works which had already started.

“The first few spots of rain this year saw several properties destroyed in Ghana, and Queen of Apostles Boarding School, Elmina was not spared,” she said.

She said the school was in complete ruins, putting the nuns in charge under a lot of pressure to raise funds to carry out repair works before school resumed.

Other members of the delegation were Dr Nancy Nyan, Madam Georgina Amissah and Madam Monica Eku all from the OLA boarding school Elmina Alumni.

OLA Boarding School, originally St Anne`s Girls School, has been in existence since 1884, and recently, in 2006, became Queen of Apostles Boarding.

As the first girls’ boarding school in the country, it has churned out many responsible women both in Ghana and abroad.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

