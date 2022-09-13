Odwira Festival: Hotels booked at Akropong  

By Patrick Ofoe Nudzi

Accra, Sept. 13, GNA – The 2022 Odwira Festival has started on Monday with hotels and guest houses said to be fully booked at Akropong the traditional capital of the Akuapem Traditional Area.

This year’s festival will not be climaxed with durbars in the traditional areas and chiefs will not sit in palanquins, but the celebration is expected to attract thousands of local and foreign tourists to various entertainment joints and social events.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Radnor Asafo Adjei, from the Office of the Okuapemhene, said: “As we speak now, if you want a hotel, you probably will get some far away from Akropong. About 95 per cent are all booked.”

“This happened two weeks ago and for some, a month before the Odwira. And as usual, we are expecting celebrants in thousands,” he said.

Mr Asafo Adjei said security had been at its highest peak and Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo III, Okuapemhene, had engaged the police and services of private securities to ensure tourists and marry makers were protected.

The festival, which will end on September 18, will feature Heritage Arts Display and Re-Greening of Akuapem on September 13; Yam Cooking Competition amongst churches and Fontomfrom Dance Contest on September 18.

Event organisers, pub and barbecue operators have pitched camp on the hills of Akuapem as the festival warms up into the weekend.

