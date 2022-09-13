Eschew rancour, promote development and unity – Clerk of EP General Assembly  

By Patrick Ofoe Nudzi

Accra, Sept 11, GNA – Rev Dr Lawson Dzanku, Clerk of the General Assembly of the Evangelical Presbyterian (EP) Church, has urged members of the society to eschew rancour and rather shape society by promoting unity and development.

He said the Ghanaian society had been plagued with a lot of socio-economic challenges, particularly the moral decadence that seemed to have eroded the fabrics of society.

Rev Dr Dzanku said members of the society had a duty to “have a sense of remorse, repent of their evil practices, think about the future of Ghana and build it to become a better place for all.”

He said this when he delivered a sermon at the inauguration of the Teiman District of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church on the theme: “Come, let us rebuild the walls of Jerusalem.”

The Clerk said the trend of some few people taking control of what belonged to the masses and exploiting it to their benefits and parochial interest whilst others wallowed in poverty must stop.

“When we have the opportunity to serve the people, let us serve with all the dedication devoid of selfish interest,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of Rev Dr Lt Col Bliss Divine Kofi Agbeko, Moderator of the General

Assembly of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana, Rev Dr Dzanku, called on the public, especially the church to promote togetherness to turn resources and the fortunes of the country into success.

He cautioned the congregants against theatrics of some imposters who carried themselves as pastors to lure unsuspecting members of the society into sinful acts.

Rev Dr Dzanku urged women who go pursuing miracles and directions as said in the local parlance ‘akwankyere’ to get close to God using the Bible and prayers. He also advised against thievery in the church.

The Teiman EP church, started in 1999 as Grace Congregation, was initially under the Madina District and in 2019, the Teiman district with three others were created at the sixth Special Synod Gathering held at Presbyterian Women’s Centre, Abokobi in the Ga East Municipality.

The newly created district began operation July 1, 2019, and in three months of its creation, the congregation won 27 souls and 20 were baptized.

Currently, the district’s population runs into hundreds.

A seven-member District Executive Committee, led by Rev Philip Eyram K. Avudoahor, the District Pastor, was sworn into office.

Rev Dr Mrs Vivian Balasu-Addo, Synod Moderator, Meridian Presbetery and the Clerk together

with all members of the Clergy and Nii Manle Dzahaa I unveiled the plaque to the Glory of God in commemoration of the inauguration of Teiman District.

