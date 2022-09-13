Ecobank Group announces appointment of Jeremy Awori as Chief Executive Officer

Accra, Sept. 13, GNA – Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI), the parent company of the Ecobank Group, has announced the appointment of Jeremy Awori as new Group Chief Executive Officer.

He will succeed the current CEO, Ade Ayeyemi, who is to retire soon from the Group.

A statement from ETI said Adeyemi is retiring because he is turning 60 soon and his successor was named by the Board ahead of the exact retirement date, which will be announced later.

Ecobank Group Chairman, Alain Nkontchou thanked Ade for his immense contribution during his seven years Ecobank Group CEO.

He said “Ade can be rightly proud of his success in leading the implementation of the Roadmap to Leadership strategy, navigating Ecobank through challenges, seizing opportunities, and positioning Ecobank for sustainable long-term growth. Ade’s deep knowledge, unrivalled vision, commitment and infinite passion made all the difference. It has been a real pleasure working with him. I count on his continuous support to ensure a smooth transition as we onboard Jeremy Awori as the new Group CEO.”

The Board Chair described Jeremy Awori as a highly respected leader in the banking industry with significant achievements in his previous capacities, adding that the Board of Directors strongly believes that his drive and strong focus on results will be vital in steering the Group in its next phase.

Ade Ayeyemi expressed his deep gratitude for the opportunity to lead the Ecobank Group and stated: “It is a privilege to lead an amazing team of Ecobankers in bringing the Ecobank Group back to growth and continuing to realise our commendable pan-African mandate.” He also expressed his commitment to a smooth transition and onboarding of his successor.

The incoming Group CEO, Jeremy Awori, responding to the announcement of his appointment said: “It is a great honour to be appointed Ecobank Group’s Chief Executive Officer. I look forward to consolidating the transformation of Ecobank, a truly pan-African institution full of talented people, while innovating to create value for all Ecobank’s stakeholders. I am humbled by the opportunity to contribute to the continent’s economic development and financial integration with Ecobank Group”

Jeremy Awori is joining Ecobank Group following a 25-year-long career in the banking industry, with almost a decade leading Absa Bank Kenya Plc as the CEO & Managing Director.

Before joining Absa, Jeremy held multiple leadership roles at Standard Chartered Bank across the Middle-East and Africa. He brings a wealth of experience, skills, and industry know-how to the Ecobank Group.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

