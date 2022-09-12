Nursery caregivers in Bolgatanga given intensive training

By Fatima Anafu-Astanga

Bolgatanga, Sept. 12, GNA – A total of 74 nursery caregivers selected from Day Care Centres in Bolgatanga, Upper East Region, have been given a two-week intensive training to ensure proper handling of centres and children.

The training was sponsored by proprietors of the various private day care centres in the Municipality and was facilitated by the Department of Social Welfare (DSW).

Ms Mercy Pwavra, the Municipal Director of the DSW, who spoke with the GNA in an interview after the close of the training, said most working parents were too busy and needed facilities such as creches, where their little children could be safe and guided to develop their critical skills.

According to her children between zero to four years did not have a strong immune system and, therefore, enhancing the capacity of the caregivers offered them better skills to effectively handle the children and prevent the spread of infections, among them.

“There are people, who are supposed to be experts on how to handle children from zero to four years and who can work effectively as negligence in the care of children cannot be tolerated,” she said.

She said the last training carried out for proprietors was in 2019.

Ms Pwavra said the Department of Social Welfare under the Children’s Act and the child rights regulations LI 1705 on child care and protection, 2002, gave the mandate to the DSW to ensure that there was sanity in the handling of children.

She said the Department also had the mandate to ensure the facilities adhered to all the regulations and any centre that abused the regulations would be closed down.

Meanwhile, the inspection of daycare premises, books, accounts and other records should be done at least every six months and reports submitted to the Social Services Sub Committee of the District Assembly.

