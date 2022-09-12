Bulgaria’s Revenues from Overnight Stays Up 46.7% in July, Y/Y

Sofia, Sept 12, (BTA/GNA) – Revenues from nights spent at Bulgarian accommodation establishments reached BGN 386.6 million in July 2022, which is an increase by 46.7% compared to July 2021, the National Statistical Institute reported on Monday. There was an increase in revenues from both foreigners (64.5%) and Bulgarian citizens (18.4%).

In July 2022, the total occupancy of beds in accommodation establishments was 53.4%, up by 4.3 percentage points year-on-year. The highest occupancy of beds was in accommodation establishments with 4 and 5 stars – 68.3%, followed by accommodation establishments with 3 stars – 48%, and with 1 and 2 stars – 33.2%.

In July 2022, there were 3,615 sites with over 10 beds in the country – hotels, motels, campsites, chalets and other places for short-term accommodation. The number of rooms in them was some 144 thousand, and the number of beds – 327.9 thousand. Compared to July 2021, the total number of accommodation establishments operating during the period increased by 18.2%, and the number of beds – by 16%.

The total number of overnight stays in all accommodation establishments registered in July 2022 was 5,385.2 thousand, or 26.7% more than in the same month of 2021. Bulgarian citizens spent there a total of 2,075.4 thousand nights and foreigners, 3,309.8 thousand nights.

