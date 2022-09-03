Mini bars, food joints resurface during Fetu Afahye celebrations in Cape Coast  

By Nana Oye Gyimah

Cape Coast, Sept 03, GNA – The ancient city of Cape Coast has been awashed with mini bars and restaurants since the beginning of the week long Fetu Afahye celebration on Monday, which had drawn thousands of patrons to the city.

Many defunct drinking spots and chop bars have been revived with new temporary structures and are cashing in as this year’s Festival which has attracted more people and tourists compared to previous years.

Numerous mini drinking bars and food joints in front under huge umbrellas and canopies of houses have also resurfaced and seen high patronage as people thronged in and out celebrating the festival considered one of the best in the Country.

The festival on the theme: “Making Cape Coast great again through education, tourism and development,” will be climaxed on Saturday, September 03, with a procession of chiefs, Asafo Supis, and a grand durbar to be graced by President Akufo-Addo.

Traders have expressed delight and optimism about increased sales and profits a survey conducted by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) has indicated.

Mr. Richmond Addai, a bar attendant, speaking to the GNA said each year, they find a place to put up a structure to operate a bar and dissolve it when celebrations were over.

“Well, this is what we do each year, and it brings us profit, I get paid and if Cape Coat could be this Vibrant that meant I will be gainfully employed” he said.

A bar operator, Mr Kwadwo Ewusi said he booked his selling point two weeks to the celebrations and stocked it a week ago.

“I find out the preference of people and I stock what I think they need , as you can see this place is very busy and I know surely I will make good profit by the close of all activities.

“Here, I have lot of all kinds of drinks but mostly hard liquor, because that is where my profit comes from” he added.

Mr. Michael Offin, a tailor, said he enjoyed patronizing mini drinking bars because they usually have a small capacity which he said meant his safety.

Miss Felicity Sam, a mobile money vendor, also confirmed increased sales except that her safety was threatened.

“I called my brothers to be with me as I work, I know some people would definitely want to play smart with me” she said

Some activities for this year’s weeklong Fetu Afahye which commenced on Monday, August 29 included Regatta on the Fosu Lagoon, inter community quiz competitions, Women, and children’s day on Wednesday, among others.

The festival will on Saturday afternoon see a colourful procession of chiefs in beautiful and rich regalia, the seven Asafo Companies, traditional priests and priestesses and Queen mothers.

GNA

