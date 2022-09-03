Equip Police to keep pace with emerging crimes – Chief of Staff 

By Joyce Danso

Accra, Sept. 3,GNA – Mrs Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, the Chief of Staff has asked the Police to equip its personnel with skills in contemporary policing and emerging crime trends to keep pace with everyday happenings.

She also asked the Police Administration to adopt and develop blue prints that would have far reaching impact, especially on police women.

“I urge you all Policewomen to support the Police Administration to stem the adverse tide within the Service for the citizenry to repose confidence and trust in the Police Service.”

The Chief of Staff said this at the climax of a month long celebration of women in policing at the Police Training School, Tesano, Accra.

The programme, organised by Police Ladies Association (POLAS) in collaboration with the Police Administration, was under the theme: “Celebrating 70 years of women policing in Ghana, Evolution and Future.”

The occasion was used to showcase drills and skills of policemen who were smartly dressed in their uniforms.

Twelve police women who were first enlisted in the Ghana Police Service were awarded.

In attendance were former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, former Chief Justice, Mrs Georgina Wood, the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, Ministers of State, Members of Parliament, and Past and Present Senior Police women.

Mrs Osei-Opare was elated that Ghana was among the comity of nations with the best gender ratio in policing across the world.

“Presently, female recruitment into the Police Service has significantly increased from 12 policemen, 70 years ago to 12,454 out of the total of 43,546, representing 29 per cent.

Similarly, there are currently 282 female Senior officers in the Ghana Police Service, which represents 19 per cent,” the Chief of Staff said.

She said Ghana was proud to celebrate policemen because of their invaluable contribution, promoting socio-economic, cultural, political development and justice administration.

According to her, Ghana, through its National Gender Policy had developed with a comprehensive insight into empowerment, rights, access to justice, gender and economic opportunities.

She said extensive research had also revealed that women in policing were impacting significantly in law enforcement practices in diverse ways.

“One critical area where women in law enforcement can make a difference is addressing violence against women and sex crime,” she noted.

The Chief of Staff, therefore, appealed to women to ” wear that clothe of patriotism” and support the Ghana Police Service to become one of the best law enforcement agencies in the world and end violence against women and sex crimes in the country.

