Fashion and Vocational students asked to use their skills to create jobs 

By Dorothy Frances Ward

Kumasi, Sept. 2, GNA – Prof. James Kajya Agyemang, the Acting Pro Vice Chancellor of Appenteng Appiah Menkah University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED), has charged vocational and fashion students to use their skills to create jobs for others to benefit.

He said they must endeavour to set up their own businesses and employ others to help solve the unemployment menace in the country rather than waiting for the government to provide them jobs.

He was addressing level 400 students of the Department of Fashion Design and Textile Education of the university during the launch of a fashion exhibition and food bazaar organised by the students.

The event which was held on the theme, “Moda Afrocentric; styling Africa and Seasonal Food Commodities for Lunch in Multicultural Context,” was to exhibit the skills of the final year students.

The Pro Vice Chancellor said the students had no reason to be poor after acquiring critical skills that could create employment opportunities themselves and others.

He urged them not to allow themselves to be added to the growing statistics of unemployed graduates in the country, having been equipped with various skills needed to start something on their own.

The government, he said, was investing so much on vocational education and that they must take their courses seriously and build their future.

Dr Daniel Kwabena Danso, Head of Department said the exhibition was to afford the public the opportunity to have a first-hand aesthetic experience of fashion design and textiles created and presented by the students.

He said they used creative, innovative, and entrepreneurial skills acquired to come out with their products.

Madam Juliet Boakye Danquah, Principal of Jajil Institute, advised the students to take risks in their fields of work to be able to achieve their goals.

They must be ready to learn, exhibit their potentials and work hard to have successful business carriers.

