Methodist “A” Basic School win Kpone Heritage Quiz

By Laudia Sawer

Kpone, Sept. 19, GNA – The Kpone Methodist ‘A’ Basic School has won the 2022 Heritage Quiz organized by the Culture Department of the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly as part of the Heritage Month celebration.

The 2022 Heritage Month is on the theme: “Culture, the Road to Unity and Peaceful Co-existence in Ghana”.

The quiz saw four other schools; the Kpone Methodist ‘B;’ St. Michael’s School Complex; Presbyterian ‘A’ Basic; and Brilliant Souls International School battling it out with the winners as they answer questions on tradition and culture.

Ms. Sandra Boison, Kpone-Katamanso Cultural Director told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that the quiz was aimed at promoting the Ga Language which is the native language of the people of Kpone.

Ms. Boison said it was also to transmit the customs, values, and culture of the people to the next generation by making them appreciate their importance.

She added there was the need for society to impart cultural values, and norms especially on morality as the influx of foreign culture was corrupting the youth against their heritage.

The Kpone Heritage Quiz competition forms part of the Kpone Heritage Day celebration which was planned as part of the activities of the Homowo festivities.

It was also meant to bring together natives of Kpone-Katamanso, and promote domestic tourism with different Ghanaian dishes such as banku and Okro Stew, Kenkey and fried fish or sardine with pepper, rice, and stew, yam and palaver sauce, rice balls and groundnut soup and Apepransa displayed at the bazaar.

GNA

