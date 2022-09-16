Marburg Virus Disease: Ghana declared free

By Samira Larbie

Accra, Sept 16, GNA – The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has officially declared the country free of Marburg Virus Disease (MVD).

Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, the Director General, GHS, on behalf of the Minister of Health, said appropriate outbreak Response Actions to MVD had been implemented during the past 42 days following the last negative result for the sole surviving case.

The Director General who made the declaration at a press briefing in Accra, said the proclamation was in line with the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommendation and best practices.

He said the WHO recommendation stated that a country should be declared free of the outbreak over 42 days after the last negative test if there were no new cases.

Ghana confirmed it’s first case of Marburg Virus Disease on June 28, 2022.

Since then, three cases were reported with the last being on July 21 2022.

Dr Kuma-Aboagye stated that two of the three cases unfortunately died.

In all, 198 contacts were identified in four districts (Adansi North and South, Prestea Huni Valley, and Sawla-Tuna-Kalba) out of which 118 of them have completed the 21 days of mandatory follow-up and have since been discharged.

He said the only survivor of the three (3) had since recovered from the disease following two negative tests carried out 48 hours apart on the August 3 and 6, 2022, respectively.

The Director General said in ensuring a successful end of the disease, the GHS had put in place MVD response measures such as activation of public health emergency at regional and district health facilities with contact identification and tracing and follow-ups.

It said ongoing public education and engagements on MVD would be maintained with continuous reviewing of the situation.

“The Service with support from partners, has initiated a process for socioecological mapping to assess the risk of viral haemorrhagic fevers for enhanced surveillance in Ghana,” he added.

Dr Kuma-Aboagye, therefore, encouraged the public to continue to observe the preventive measures by avoiding direct contact with blood, saliva, vomit, urine and other bodily fluids of people with Marburg virus disease or unknown illnesses, and report any illness to the nearest health facility for attention.

It assured that the Ghana Health Service, working together with partners, remained committed to protecting the health of the population.

Dr Francis Kasolo, the WHO Representative, congratulated Ghana for the timely response to end MVD and ensuring that the disease was contained to prevent further spread.

He stated that despite the declaration, Ghana needed to continue with the enhanced surveillance, review the response and draw critical lessons, and work on building capacities for future emergencies.

Dr Kasolo also commended all health workers who through their efforts contributed to the swift response and containment of the disease and pledged WHO’s continues support to the country.



