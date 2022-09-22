Lilwin supports over 1500 students ahead of BECE 

Accra, Sept. 22, GNA – Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin has sponsored the final mock exams of Junior High School (JHS) three students in the Afigya Kwabre North District of the Ashanti Region.

The famous actor also gave away some writing materials as part of his “One Student, One Pen” initiative, which was launched in May in partnership with DPS Ball Point Pens.

Information gathered by the Ghana News Agency reveals that the actor spent over GHC 50, 000 on this sponsorship project with over 1500 students as beneficiaries.

In a social media post, Lilwin said that the gesture was to prepare the students ahead of the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), which comes off in October.

“Education is an important aspect of our lives. While others take it for granted, there are others who crave it and struggle to get it.

“As part of my social responsibility, I sponsored a mock for all JHS final students in the Afigya Kwabre North District, both public and private candidates,” he said.

“This mock is to eliminate fear and bring hope for their upcoming BECE,” he wrote on Facebook.

Lilwin, who is the owner of the Great Minds International School in the Afigya Kwabre District, has thousands of students enrolled, with the less-privileged enjoying full scholarships.

GNA

