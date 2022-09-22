NPP Launches women empowerment programme at Agona West  

By James Esuon

Agona Swedru, Sept 22, GNA – The Women’s Wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Agona West Constituency has launched a Women’s Empowerment Livelihood Programme to provide skills training to young girls to improve their wellbeing.

Under the programme the girls would be provided with sewing machines, full payment apprenticeship fees and other learning materials for a two-year training course free of charge.

The first batch of 34 girls, aged 15 to 20 years, were presented with sewing machines and kits to commence the apprenticeship training at a ceremony at Agona Swedru in the Central Region.

Mrs Cynthia Mamle Morrison, the Member of Parliament for Agona West, said the intervention was also to deter the girls from engaging in anti-social activities that could affect their future development.

She said the selection was without political colouration and urged the girls to eschew acts of immorality to enable them to complete the two years apprenticeship programme successfully.

She expressed the hope that the parents would play their expected roles to facilitate the girls’ completion of the training programme.

Madam Charlotte Adwoa Antwi, the Central Regional Women’s Organizer, NPP, said the Government had kept faith with members of the Ghana National Taylors and Dressmakers Association by supplying them with constant electricity to operate smoothly.

She said the world, including Ghana, was going through “abnormal times” due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic but was quick to add that everything was being done to reverse the economic hardship Ghanaians were facing.

She praised the Agona West Women’s Wing for the initiative to empower young girls with skills to make their lives meaningful.

Nana Bronya III, Nifahemaa of Agona Abodom, expressed concern over the rising teenage pregnancy cases in the Municipality and appealed to the Girl- Child Directorate of Ghana Education Service to collaborate with stakeholders to help curb the menace.

Mrs Florence Yamoah, Agona West Women Organizer, NPP, said within the next four years, girls that availed themselves would acquire skills to be self reliant.

She appealed to the beneficiaries to show humility and respect to their tutors and be committed to their training to complete successfully.

Mrs Yamoah commended the MP for her numerous contributions towards improving the livelihood of the residents.

