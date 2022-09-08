GAF’s Millennium Marathon winners present trophies to CDS  

Accra, Sept.8, GNA – Winners of the 2022 Millennium Marathon paid a courtesy call on Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) at his office in Burma Camp to present to him medals and trophies won at this year’s event.

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) team put up a top performance at this year’s event to sweep almost every award in the 21km and 5km race.

The Chief of Defense Staff speaking at the presentation ceremony commended the efforts of the young talents who represented GAF in achieving greatness.

According to him, “Sports development is taken very serious in the Ghana Armed Forces, and so when I had the invitation, I saw it as an opportunity for the athletes to showcase their might and we won laurels in the competition”.

Vice Admiral Amoama expressed his delight in the performance of the GAF team and urged them to do more in order to raise the flag of Ghana high at other competitions.

He further stated that the team would excel and make Ghana proud in the upcoming All African Games in Ghana.

Madam Catherine Morton, the Race Director of the Millennium Marathon thanked the Ghana Armed Forces and the CDS for their role in sports development in Ghana.

According to her, this year’s event received massive registrations from over 22 countries and over 4,000 runners and in the end it was athletes from the Ghana Armed Forces who managed to sweep almost all the top prizes.

“We have a new record for the millennium marathon which was set by an Ethiopian and this record has been broken for the first time, we have three athletes from Ghana breaking the record and completing the race in 64 minutes.”

She further thanked the Ghana Armed Forces and urged the athletes to continue training to become world champions.

The 2022 edition saw GAF’s Ishmael Arthur set a new millennium marathon record with a time of 1:02:05s.

GNA

